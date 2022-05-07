Top Otago awards shared

Saturday, 7 May 2022

    Otago athletics has an embarrassment of riches.

    That became obvious at the annual Athletics Otago awards at the Otago Polytechnic hub last night when not one but three of the categories had to be shared.

    Judges simply could not separate the two elite Paralympians in the para athlete of the year category, nor their respective coaches in the battle for coach of the year.

    Tokyo gold medallists Anna Grimaldi (long jump) and Holly Robinson (javelin) shared the para athlete of the year award.

    They then shared the Ariki Cup for overall athlete of the year.

    Long jumper Felix McDonald received the Otago Senior Selectors Trophy for senior summer athlete of the year, and Jorja Gibbons won the Bruce Cowan Trophy for junior summer athlete.

    Oli Chignell (Chip Dunckley Memorial Trophy) and Zara Geddes (TJ King Trophy) were named winter male and female athlete of the year respectively.

    Two Otago greats shared the Trevor Bent Memorial Trophy for coach of the year.

    Brent Ward and Raylene Bates have done it all, and they revelled in the successes of their Paralympic stars.

    Megan Gibbons and Joan Merrilees also shared an honour, the Norrie Jefferson Trophy for contribution to coaching.

    Chris Sole won the Sport Otago Trophy for contribution to athletics, and Stephen Smith won the Ron Cain Trophy for official of the year.

