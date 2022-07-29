Friday, 29 July 2022

Triathlete out with Covid

    New Zealand's Ainsley Thorpe has been forced to withdraw from the Individual women's triathlon in Birmingham due to a Covid-19 infection.

    Currently in Spain with her coach, Thorpe has mild symptoms and is receiving medical support. The team had been based in Girona for a pre-Games training camp.

    The withdrawal means New Zealand will be represented in the Individual triathlon tonight by women Nicole van der Kaay and Andrea Hansen, and by men Tayler Reid, Dylan McCullough and Hayden Wilde.

    Thorpe remains eligible to be considered for the mixed team relay on July 31 if she recovers in time.

