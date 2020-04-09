Turf closed

It may be flat, smooth and green and the only real hockey surface in town, but the turf at the McMillan Centre can not be used.

The turf will not reopen until May 2 at the earliest. Otago Hockey Association general manager Andy McLean said the turf was closed and would remain so.

There had been reports of people getting into the turf and practising on it, and though they had been keeping a distance, a couple of people practising could quickly turn into a group session and some games of four against four, he said.



