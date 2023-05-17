Twenty years of running

Athletes in the 20th annual Logan Park secondary schools race got a warm surprise yesterday.

All of the 100-plus runners in the event enjoyed a free hot chocolate at the finish to mark the anniversary.

Matthew Bolter (Otago Boys’) won the senior boys 5km race in 15min 47.8sec, Catherine Lund (Otago Girls’) won the senior girls 2.5km race in 8min 32.1sec, junior winners were Jack van Baalen (Bayfield) and Lila Rhodes (Columba), Harry Miller (Kaikorai Valley) won the para race, and Otago Boys’ won the open relay.

Otago Daily Times photographer Christine O’Connor was there.