Twenty years of running

Wednesday, 17 May 2023

    Competitors in the 2.5km junior girls race get under way.
    The senior boys jostle for position at the start of their 5km race.
    Jack Van Baalen (left), of Bayfield High School, leads Dan Kelleher, of King's High School, in...
    Lukas Vandervis looks towards the grandstand on the home straight during the 2.5km para race.
    Brooke Cathro, of Trinity Catholic College, comes home to finish third in the junior girls race.
    Athletes in the 20th annual Logan Park secondary schools race got a warm surprise yesterday.

    All of the 100-plus runners in the event enjoyed a free hot chocolate at the finish to mark the anniversary.

    Matthew Bolter (Otago Boys’) won the senior boys 5km race in 15min 47.8sec, Catherine Lund (Otago Girls’) won the senior girls 2.5km race in 8min 32.1sec, junior winners were Jack van Baalen (Bayfield) and Lila Rhodes (Columba), Harry Miller (Kaikorai Valley) won the para race, and Otago Boys’ won the open relay.

    Otago Daily Times photographer Christine O’Connor was there.