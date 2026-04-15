'Very excited': Lisa Carrington announces pregnancy

Dame Lisa Carrington and husband Michael Buck. Photo: Instagram / Lisa Carrington

The country's most successful Olympian, Dame Lisa Carrington, is pregnant with her first child.

However, in making the announcement on social media on Wednesday Carrington said the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 remained her goal.

"This is some of the greatest news I've ever shared… Bucky [Michael Buck] and I are expecting!," Carrington said in her post.

"We are so ready for this next chapter and couldn't be more excited to begin our journey into parenthood."

Dame Lisa said the baby was due in September and the couple would not be finding out if it was a boy or a girl.

"Pregnancy so far has been a real learning curve - but feeling very lucky and very excited for what's to come."

While the Olympics were still in her mind "right now, my focus is on navigating this pregnancy".

Dame Lisa Carrington during the official return to New Zealand for Olympic Games athletes at Auckland International Airport on August 14, 2024 in Auckland. Photo: Getty Images

She intended to race at the World Cups in Europe in May but not at the world championships or any other event after the World Cup ones this year.

"And yes, @cavoodle_colin is very excited about becoming a big brother," she said.

Dame Lisa is an eight-time Olympic champion canoeist. She won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the K1, K2 and K4 boats.

Last year she said she was excited by the prospect of competing at her fifth Olympics in LA.

"In both sport and life, there are no guarantees, so I think the only real option is to make the most of the moment and whatever path you're on.

"We all have big dreams, and I want to help my teammates achieve them."

Carrington was awarded one of the Olympic movement's highest honours late last year, receiving the Association of National Olympic Committee Outstanding Sporting Career Award.