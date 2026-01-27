Skip to main content
Dunedin
18
|
12
Wednesday,
Wed,
4
February
Feb
2026
News
Local Body Elections
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Build Buy Renovate
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Other Sport
Wānaka freeride skier tops podium again
There must be something in those Wānaka mountains.
High scoring Canadian defenceman returns for Thunder
High scoring Canadian defenceman returns for Thunder
The Dunedin Thunder have locked in their first player for 2026.
SUBSCRIBER
Camaraderie, support draws swimmer back
SUBSCRIBER
Camaraderie, support draws swimmer back
Greg Denison describes himself as a "little bit of a mixed lolly bag".
Skaters take big distances in their stride
Skaters take big distances in their stride
Imagine travelling 419km just to train for your sport.
Running on borrowed time
Cancer diagnosis no barrier to racing Coast to Coast
Bronwyn Harris was given 12-18 months to live after an out-of-the-blue cancer diagnosis turned her world upside down. This month she will stand on the start line of the Kathmandu Coast to Coast.
Masters Games 2026
Masters Games 2026
Hundreds of athletes flocked to Dunedin for the opening weekend of the Masters Games.
SUBSCRIBER
Games good reason for holiday
SUBSCRIBER
Games good reason for holiday
Visiting loved ones is always a nice excuse for a family holiday.
History awaits as Djokovic, Alcaraz meet in final
History awaits as Djokovic and Alcaraz meet in Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in Sunday's Australian Open final with history in the balance, as the Serbian great chases a record 25th Grand Slam title.
Coll beaten in New York
Coll beaten in New York
New Zealand’s Paul Coll has been beaten 3-0 by World No 1 Mostafa Asal in the final of the Sprott Tournament of Champions in New York.
SUBSCRIBER
All the pieces fall into place for 37th games
SUBSCRIBER
All the pieces fall into place for 37th games
From the traditional to the weird and wacky — the Masters Games offers up something for everyone.
SUBSCRIBER
A ‘B’ in my bonnet about sport, politics and money
SUBSCRIBER
A ‘B’ in my bonnet about sport, politics and money
The Last Word by Hayden Meikle
Supreme Sabalenka and Rybakina set up showdown
Supreme Sabalenka and Rybakina set up showdown
Aryna Sabalenka swept to her fourth successive Australian Open final with a victory over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and will play familiar rival Elena Rybakina.
Djokovic lucky to advance
Djokovic lucky to advance
Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record Grand Slam title continues, after Lorenzo Musetti quit their quarterfinal match with an injury after taking a two set lead.
Alcaraz shines, Sabalenka beats heat
Alcaraz shines, Sabalenka beats heat
Carlos Alcaraz sizzled under the bright lights at the Australian Open, while fellow top seed Aryna Sabalenka remained cool in the unforgiving Melbourne heat
Back-to-back victories for Richards
Back-to-back victories for Richards
Wānaka skier Ben Richards has claimed back-to-back wins on the World Freeride Tour.
Mercury rising at Melbourne Park
Mercury rising at Melbourne Park
Australian Open officials have taken drastic measures ahead of potentially some of the hottest recorded temperatures in Melbourne's history.
Flying Finley finds gold in Aspen
Flying Finley finds gold in Aspen
"I’m sorry, world, but Finley Melville Ives has arrived."
Wānaka skier's gold gives NZ best haul at Winter X Games
Wānaka skier's gold gives NZ best haul at Winter X Games
New Zealand has had its best Winter X Games ever, with Wānaka-based Finley Melville Ives bagging another gold for the team.
NZ fifth in Belgrade
NZ fifth in Belgrade
New Zealand finished fifth at the division 2, group B under-20 men’s world championship in Belgrade at the weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
Southern sport victim of wet weather
SUBSCRIBER
Southern sport victim of wet weather
That really was not one of the great weekends of summer sport.
