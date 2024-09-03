Weather forces world cup winners to wait

Rocco Jamieson struts his stuff in snowboard slopestyle qualifying at Cardrona at the weekend. PHOTO: WINTER GAMES NZ

Kokomo Murase (Japan) and Cameron Spalding (Canada) had to wait two days before sealing world cup victory at the Winter Games yesterday.

Difficult conditions forced the finals of the FIS snowboard slopestyle at Cardrona to be abandoned for a second straight day, so medals were awarded based on qualifying scores from Saturday.

Murase, 19, claimed the fourth world cup win of her career with a stylish cab 270 on, continuing cab 270 off with a tail press on the down rail, a huge back 900 with a tail grab on the first jump and and impressive frontside 1080 indy grab on the final jump.

British world champion Mia Brookes, 17, was second and 18-year-old American Rebecca Flynn completed a young women’s podium.

Spalding, 19, a junior world championship silver medallist here last year, claimed his first world cup win, finishing just 0.75 points ahead of Beijing Olympic big air silver medallist Mons Roisland (Norway).

Spalding put down a solid rail section with a 50/50 transfer backside 270 off the rainbow rail and a 270 on, 630 out off the cannon rail. He finished his run with a bang, stomping a textbook backside 1620 with a tail grab on the third jump.

Wanaka 18-year-old Rocco Jamieson claimed his maiden world cup podium with third in the men's competition.

Jamieson pulled out his trademark double sloth roll pullback on the second jump, to the delight of the home crowd watching from the top of the course.

"It means so much, especially on home turf", Jamieson said.

"It's pretty crazy. My first world cup at home — I couldn't ask for anything more. I tried to add my own kind of tricks, different tricks, especially on a difficult day like that."

Three Kiwi men finished in the top six, an effort unmatched since the Calgary world cup in 2010. Campbell Melville Ives was fourth and Dane Menzies sixth.

Olympic champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott finished eighth in the women's competition, the first Olympic qualification event for Milano Cortina 2026.

The Winter Games continue with freeski slopestyle tomorrow and Thursday, finishing with the freeski halfpipe world cup this weekend.