Westenberg withdraws after crash

New Zealand cyclist Ben Westenberg has pulled out of competition at the Paralympic Games in France.

The Cambridge-based and Tauranga-raised Para track cyclist was involved in a crash at the final team training session.

Since arriving in the Village, Westenberg has been closely monitored under concussion protocols.

While he has been recovering well, further tests this week have shown that he has not progressed to the stage where he would be able to compete safely.

The 19-year-old had been scheduled to compete on the track in both the men’s C4-5 1000m time trial and the men’s C4 4000m individual pursuit.

New Zealand Paralympic Team chef de mission Raylene Bates said in a press release that while it was a difficult situation, the priority was the health and safety of the athlete.

"The medical team has worked really hard this week to aid Ben’s recovery, but unfortunately the decision had to be made to withdraw him from competition," she said.

"Ben has been going really well and we are all hugely disappointed he won’t make his Paralympic debut at Paris 2024, but we are confident he will be back."