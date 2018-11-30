Young players to fore in Otago side

A fresh-looking team will take the field for Otago at this weekend's Jubilee Cup.

Now in its third year back in action, that is a positive sign for the region's women's team.

It will play two games each against the Canterbury Red Hawks and Southland in Christchurch this weekend.

The top two teams at the end of the round robin will then meet in Sunday afternoon's final.

While Otago has featured at the Jubilee Cup the past two years after a seven-year absence, this year has a new feel to it.

Many of the players that were part of the initial comeback have moved on and the younger generation has come through.

That is a positive sign as the side looks to continue its growth.

"The women are definitely building," first-year coach Scott Flawn said.

"This year we've been lucky that a lot of the younger ones have come through.

"The 17 and 18-year-olds have come through and the age of the team has dropped significantly from last year.

"It's a fresher look. We're hoping to keep that core group for years to come so they can build."

The side has played two games against Southland and came away with narrow losses in both.

However, it had only had one training session at that point and has improved since then.

It was hoping to avenge those losses in Christchurch, although Canterbury will be much tougher.

Flawn said the infield would be one of the side's strengths, while it also had good base runners.

While there was plenty of youth in the side, there was experience mixed in and he felt the younger players would make the step up.

"I think a lot of the teams have got a younger squad.

"The younger ones we've got have all played rep softball - under-17, under-19 under-23s.

"A couple of them are playing for Southland this year because we don't have teams at their tournaments.

"So they'll hold their own. They're good players, very skilful."

The side will be co-captained by Kirsty Currie and young star Heaven Samson-Loffley.

The Otago under-15 girls team will also be in action in the Mainland Shield.

It plays Canterbury, Mid Canterbury and Southland tomorrow followed by playoffs on Sunday.



