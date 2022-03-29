Plenty for Otago to play for in final game

On the surface, it might seem like the classic end-of-season dead rubber.

That is certainly not how the Otago Volts are approaching tomorrow’s game against Canterbury in Rangiora, their last of the Plunket Shield and summer.

It is a chance to win two games in a row, following last week’s final-day win over Wellington.

It is a chance to win three Plunket Shield games in a season.

And, as much as anything, it is a chance to beat Canterbury and stifle its hopes of defending the Plunket Shield.

"There always is [something to play for]," Otago captain Hamish Rutherford said.

"There’s only eight games a year now for Plunket Shield, so there’s limited opportunity. The opportunity this week presents itself in all different of ways.

"Obviously, for guys with runs and wickets, but also a team looking to finish off on a good note."

Jake Gibson and Thorn Parkes return to the Volts today, while all-rounder Michael Rippon is away with the Netherlands squad touring New Zealand.

Rutherford expects a tough battle from a Canterbury team that remains in a tussle with Auckland at the top of the table.

He said Canterbury had been a consistent team in recent years and knew how to play red-ball cricket.

However, executing at the critical times would be important.

"Just try to win the key moments," he said.

"When we have throughout the summer, we’ve been able to come away with a victory.

"But on a number of occasions we haven’t, in both white ball and red ball. Hopefully, we can do that again this week, backing up last week.

"It’s always nice beating Canterbury, isn’t it? Regardless of whether it’s cricket or rugby or whatever, there’s always something added to it."

Although remaining towards the bottom of the table, Rutherford felt that there were positive signs for the Volts.

He pointed to the team having players among the top 10 run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Plunket Shield.

He said it was just those key moments — a "dodgy session" or "something strange" — letting the side down.

"There’s been improvement in a lot of areas," he said.

"There’s guys scoring big hundreds. Nick [Kelly] scored a double hundred, which hasn’t happened for a number of years.

"There’s a lot of good signs. We’re blooding some youth. It’s great to see some young guys around.

"Jacob’s [Cumming] come in and shown he’s got some talent and isn’t too bothered by the occasion as well. Then Ben Lockrose as well. He’s had limited opportunity, but he’s showed some good signs.

"There’s enough there to be working with moving forward. If we can put a good performance in, it’ll make the winter a bit better."

Rutherford brings plenty of experience to the squad, but made it clear he intends to be there among those younger players for a while yet.

"I’m only 32. [Recently retired duo] Neil Broom and Anaru Kitchen are 38, so I think I’ve still got plenty of years left."

-- JEFF CHESHIRE

Plunket Shield



Rangiora, today, 10.30am



Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Max Chu, Jacob Cumming, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Nick Kelly, Thorn Parkes, Ben Lockrose, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick.



Canterbury: Cole McConchie, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Ken McClure, Will O’Rourke, Fraser Sheat, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams.