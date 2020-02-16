Team Vino members (from left) Alice Lovelock, Rachel Henderson, Kirsten Mavor, all of Wanaka, and Amy Heenan, of Mossburn, compete across farmland near Chatto Creek during the Spirited Women All Women's Adventure Race on Saturday morning. PHOTO: ALEXIA JOHNSTON

Variety was the order of the day at the Spirited Women All Women’s adventure race in Central Otago on Saturday.

Trekking and cycling from Chatto Creek to Alexandra as teams, the competitors also had to test their memory, show some bravery, and head for heights.

It was the first race of its kind in the South Island, and though 40% of the 750 competitors were from Otago, the rest came from further afield.

The race started in Chatto Creek, with teams of four let off in waves. The competitors went through Chatto Creek Station, then passed through a couple more stations before ending up at Centennial Park at the finish line in Alexandra.

They swapped between running and walking and mountain biking.

There were also some mystery challenges, such as a memory test to remember landmarks, a rock jump of 5m at the lower Manorburn dam, and abseiling down an outdoor wall.

The weather was at 28degC for most of the day and so was perfect for the race. Teams had to stay together and could choose between lining up on a short, medium or long course.

The first teams left at 5.45am on Saturday, and the final teams crossed the finish line at 10.30pm on Saturday.

The women’s event had taken place five times in the North Island but this was the first one of its type in the South Island.