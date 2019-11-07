catalyst will start a short-priced favourite in the New Zealand 2000 Guineas at Riccarton park tomorrow. Photo: Trish Dunell

Riccarton Park racegoers are set to see a striking type but are unlikely to strike it rich when Catalyst starts a hot favourite in the New Zealand 2000 Guineas tomorrow.

The Te Awamutu-trained Darci Brahma gelding has been rated the $1.20 favourite for the first group 1 race of the New Zealand Cup carnival after producing brilliant wins in each of his three spring starts in listed and group races.

Victory in the 1600m feature

would cap a rapid rise for his trainer, Clayton Chipperfield, the former leading jumps jockey.

Chipperfield turned his focus to training only recently, after previously putting much of his effort into pre-training horses.

"It would be phenomenal to win the Guineas," he told NZ Racing Desk.

"I've only just started taking the game a little more seriously at the start of this year. I think before this year I had trained four winners."

Catalyst's preparation for the race has mirrored his performances on the track. Things have gone off without a hitch, dating back to March, before he had even been to the races.

"We have been very lucky," Chipperfield said.

"We made some plans after he won his first trial back in March. Every race we have targeted for him he has just got better and better and he keeps winning them. It has been a faultless preparation."

The horse has not been bothered about being away from home.

"Catalyst worries about absolutely nothing," Chipperfield said.

"His last three races he has had to travel the night before and he eats up and just enjoys it. Nothing bothers him and that is a huge asset to him."

The 3yr-old, who has won four of this five starts, will jump from the premium draw of barrier 2 for regular rider Troy Harris.

Hastings gelding Callsign Mav heads the rest of the market. The John Bary-trained 3yr-old produced a strong effort to finish two and three-quarter lengths behind Catalyst in second in the Hawkes Bay Guineas.

Callsign Mav left his 2000 Guineas rivals Aotea Lad and Sherwood Forrest in his wake, more than seven lengths away.

Sherwood Forrest subsequently showed he was a genuine place hope for tomorrow's race by beating Aotea Lad and running out the Guineas distance strongly when he won at Riccarton Park last month.

Fellow North Island raiders Harlech and Run To Perfection come south after filling the quinella in the Sarten Memorial Stakes at Te Rapa at their last starts.

Harlech beat Run To Perfection in the their first test in group 2 company after the pair had impressed in minor races before that.