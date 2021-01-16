Club, trainers embrace change of race date, venue

Full fields of horses will line up at the Waikouaiti Racing Club’s annual meeting today.

The meeting had been staged on New Year’s Day for many years at the Waikouaiti track but was changed to Wingatui this season and the date moved to January 16.

The club had initial reservations about the move but has got on board and promoted the meeting.

Trainers and owners have got in behind the change in date and venue and the nine-race programme has attracted more than 100 horses.

This is well up on horse numbers which appeared at the New Year’s Day meeting at Waikouaiti, some years having only six or seven races with small fields.

The club is hoping for a good turnout of punters and is putting on a bus from Waikouaiti to Wingatui and return for those from the Waikouaiti community.

The winner of the Waikouaiti Cup gets a potential path into the Wellington Cup, which is raced in two weeks.

It will be a new experience for the club and it is looking forward to the day

The track at Waikouaiti is still being used by top Canterbury trainer Michael Pitman, who uses the stables to house horses over the summer period.



