Contrasting finals day for old associates

PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

There were differing fortunes for old friends Bruce Wallace and Phil Williamson on Southern Surge Finals Day.

But both still managed to secure two of the major prizes on a big day of southern harness racing in Gore.

Williamson and Wallace are not just friends; they are connected by one of New Zealand’s greatest broodmares in Frances Jay Bee.

In the 1990s, Wallace owned and trained the mare, with Williamson doing the driving before he took over the training.

Following her retirement, Wallace bred the mare on a turnabout basis with his co-owners, with Williamson then guiding her second foal One Over Kenny to multiple group 1 successes and champion status.

The pair were meant to be rivals at Gore, with Wallace’s Hobbs and Jay Bee Hill — both descendants of Frances Jay Bee — clashing with Williamson’s hot favourite Rangitata.

But when Williamson’s truck struck trouble and Rangitata had to be late-scratched, it was left to Wallace to produce a dream result, with Hobbs and Jay Bee Hill filling a Southern Surge Final quinella.

"Phil failed to turn up with Rangitata which made it a bit easier, but she would have had to run a track record to beat us," Wallace quipped.

Frances Jay Bee can be described as a gift that keeps on giving through her dozens of winning descendants.

But Wallace admits he probably has not enjoyed his share of that success.

"I have probably been buying farms more than racing horses, but this one might be the final gift for me."

When bringing Hobbs towards her track career, Wallace knew he had a quality trotter and repelled many purchase offers.

The ability the trainer had faith in was on full show in Hobbs' 2200m track-record breaking win at Gore.

"I was sitting here with the watch and when they got to the 800m in 1.49-1.50, I thought she would nearly have to go a track record, and it would have to be a big effort for Hobbs and even for Jay Bee Hill.

"She was out there doing the work, so I am pretty proud of both girls."

The Frances Jay Bee legacy got richer on Southern Surge Day when Tarragindi ran to a classy victory in another final.

Phil Williamson may have missed the first three races at Gore, but thankfully Tarragindi arrived in plenty of time to put on a brilliant trotting display.

Raced by the trainer’s wife Bev, the 3yr-old showed his class when he won under a hold for driver Matthew Williamson.

Tarragindi is a son of Kenny’s Dream, a granddaughter of Frances Jay Bee and a daughter of One Over Kenny.

An untapped 2yr-old last year, the trotter again showed he is a more refined product this year, ready to attack the many feature races for 3yr-olds in spring and summer.