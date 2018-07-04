Didham pair seek Ashburton success

fairlight_action_one_0986.jpg Fairlight (left) races in today's Winter Cup Trial at Ashburton. Photo: Race Images Christchurch Ltd

Fairlight could boost her chances of booking a trip to the Hawke’s Bay Triple Crown at Ashburton today.

A northern trip is is being considered for the mare, who will attempt to complete a hat-trick of wins in the Winter Cup Trial at Ashburton today.

“We’ll be nominating her for the Tarzino Trophy, she would need to win one of her next two starts whether that be tomorrow or an open 1200m at Oamaru on July 22,” said Richard Didham, who trains the mare with his father Les.

“If she went she would be at the top of her campaign, rather than starting out, and she’d spell after that.”

Fairlight has won her last two starts at Timaru and at Waimate in convincing fashion, although she has since suffered a minor set-back.

“The form around her is strong enough and the way she won the other day you’d think she would be hard to beat,” Didham said.

“She’s had a stone bruise and missed a little bit of work and, if she hadn’t had that, we’d say she would definitely run in the top three. She should still go well.”

Jason Laking will take the mount aboard Fairlight in today's 1400m event after Chris Johnson guided her to a last-start victory.

“Fascinate is a good one and Chris is sticking with her, but Jason has won on our mare before,” Didham said.

While the winner of Wednesday’s event will be exempt from the ballot for next month’s group 3 Winter Cup , the feature mile at Riccarton has never been on Fairlight’s radar.

Twoznotenough will be out to make the most of her remaining opportunities in the South Island.

She lines up in today's open 2100m handicap for the Didham stable.

“She’ll be going home to Allan Sharrock in September, he owns her with a few others, to be mated and she’s done a terrific job for us,” Didham said.

“She’s had 15 starts and won four of them, including a listed race at Riccarton.”

- NZ Racing Desk