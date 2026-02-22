Macandrew Aviator in action three years ago. PHOTO: HRNZ

Hayden Douglas delivered the best kind of wedding present when Macandrew Aviator broke back into the winner’s circle at Cromwell yesterday.

The 9yr-old dug in for a thoroughly deserved win in the Cromwell Fruit Bowl, scoring for the reinsman’s father Jeremy Douglas and the horse’s part-owner and breeder Megan Reidie, who got married in Invercargill recently.

Though his rivals loomed up to challenge him late in the run home, Macandrew Aviator dug in to score a timely win under Douglas’ urgings.

“It was such a thrill to get the win for Dad and Megan,” the junior driver said.

“They have just had the wedding, and it was awesome that the old boy was able to get back in winning form.”

Macandrew Aviator’s last victory came at Addington in September of 2023.

In the 28 months since, the pacer notched twelve placings, including several at group race level.

“He has been going great, racing lovely, lovely horses,” Douglas said.

“You look at races like the Hannon Memorial and the Kaikoura Cup, he was chasing home top-class horses and going good races.”

“Today he found a race where he didn’t have to give them a 40m head start, and it was a great result.”

Reidie races Macandrew Aviator with family members Mark, Andrew, and Jamie Reidie, as well as the Kiwi Connection Syndicate.

The veterinarian also races Always B Batman with Paul Wilson and Gary Tippett.

The 4yr-old ran to victory for the Douglas and Douglas combination at Cromwell on Friday before finishing third yesterday.

“He was great on Friday — he wasn’t actually that comfortable in his gait on the grass, but he was too good.

“He was pretty good again today, backing up after that fresh up run probably took the edge off him.

“But we are looking forward to getting him back on the all-weather.”

Douglas doubled up with Always A Menace following their monster win at Gore recently.

Despite galloping at dispatch, the Matt Brinsdon-trained mare looped the field and ran away for a huge Gore victory.

There were none of those dramatics at Cromwell on yesterday as the pair ran to another grass track victory.

“She is in the zone, the mare, and she feels like she will keep improving.”

Yesterday’s double took Douglas to seven wins so far this year.

With good success in the south, the junior driver is hoping to build on the success he has had in Canterbury.

“That is the piece of the puzzle I will be working on.

“As everyone knows, it is very hard to break into Canterbury as most stables have their established drivers.

“But I am keen to keep working on it to pick up as many drives as I can.”

Douglas will head to Canterbury on Wednesday to link up with Jukebox Gypsy in a junior drivers’ event at Addington.