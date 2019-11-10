Duplicity and rider Rosie Myers clinch victory in the Metropolitan Trophy at Riccarton on Saturday. Photo: Race Images.

South Island trainers held their own on the first day of the New Zealand Cup Carnival by winning seven of its 10 races.

North Island trainers, who usually dominate at Riccarton in November, were limited to just three wins.

Galloper Duplicity scored one of those three wins when he collected the winner's cheque in a high-standard Metropolitan Trophy at Riccarton on Saturday.

Duplicity showed grit to win the 2500m feature, holding off good finishes from runner-up Dee And Gee and third placegetter Soleseifei.

Just two half-head margins separated the first three across the line, who produced excellent efforts ahead of Saturday's New Zealand Cup.

Punters' task of finding the winner of this weekend's 3200m feature was made even harder when fourth and fifth placegetters Nymph Monte and Felaar had big races as well.

Nymph Monte was just half a neck behind Soleseifei in fourth.

Felaar was a further length and three-quarters away in fifth.

Duplicity was second in last year's New Zealand Cup behind Bizzwinkle.

His win in the Metropolitan Trophy demonstrated how much better his cup preparation was going compared to last year.

"He's a lot stronger this time and I think the difference between this year and last year is that he's come here a fit horse," trainer Ashley Meadows said.

"Last year he needed the run on the first day so now it is hopefully just maintenance for the next week and we can go again in the cup."

Duplicity could only manage seventh in last year's Metropolitan Trophy behind Dee And Gee.

Saturday's victory saw him made the $4.50 favourite for the New Zealand Cup.

The first five across the line in the Metropolitan Trophy occupy five of the seven spots at the top of the Cup market.

Felaar ($6) is rated the equal second-favourite with Gorbachev.

Nymph Monte ($8), Dee And Gee ($12), Ripcord ($12) and Soleseifei ($12) were next best.

South Island success at Riccarton on Saturday was headed by the stable of Michael and Matthew Pitman.

They produced four winners on their home track, including Nellie Bly (race 2), Savvy Lad (race 3), Sensei (race 5) and Veladero (race 6).