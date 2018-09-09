Eleventh arrest in harness racing scandal

Police have made yet another arrest in the investigation into corruption in the harness racing industry today.

The 71-year-old Christshurch man, the eleventh person arrested in the sting, is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday on one charge of deception.

Earlier in the week, police raided properties around the country as part of a long term National Organised Crime Group investigation into the sport.

Police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact them by email on harness@police.govt.nz or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111