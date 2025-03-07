Five who may just enhance your punting experience

Betterthancash has the advantage of starting from the front line in the Autumn Cup. PHOTO: RACE IMAGES

Utah Jazz

Drawing wide over 1700m is usually a recipe for disaster for punters chasing a short-priced favourite.

But Utah Jazz looks to have a few factors to help her overcome it, talent being the No 1 influencer.

The small field the filly takes on is another key factor, as is the scratching of what would have been her main rival.

So while barrier No 7 won’t be any picnic for Utah Jazz, she looks well capable of overcoming it.

For those looking for other horses to link up with the hot favourite, Shezabettorgirl looks a solid option.

She drops back in grade after taking on smart 2-year-olds and she has the benefit of drawing barrier No 1.

Betterthancash

Tipping against a top-level star in Wag Star is never advisable and the 5-year-old deserves to take top billing into tomorrow’s fast-class pace.

But like many of the main chances in the event, he faces a handicap that could prove to be something of a leveller.

One horse who doesn’t have that problem is Betterthancash, who is the only horse on the front line.

He’s raced quality opposition throughout his career and, with his best manners, he could step away and give the backmarkers plenty to chase.

At decent early odds of $9 he could prove to be a more tempting value option for punters than some of those at shorter prices.

True Image

A strong debut effort chasing a smart winner looks great form to bring to an even maiden contest.

True Image ran on strongly into second in his debut behind Rising Storm who was very impressive in winning at Winton last week.

That race was just a one mile dash, whereas tomorrow’s 2200m looks an even better prospect for the 3-year-old.

From barrier 4 and with the benefit of having a race, True Image looks hard to hold out at the Northern Southland meeting.

Hidden Talent and Practical Magic

Regular followers of this column will be well aware of the run of seconds Practical Magic has been on.

Again she’s handicapped to win tomorrow but, for the fourth time in five starts,

she will run into the seemingly unstoppable Hidden Talent.

Practical Magic’s run of seconds have all come on big tracks and she should theoretically be harder to run down around the tighter Ascot Park circuit.

She’s off the front and looks a huge chance of finding the front and from there she will take catching.

But don’t be surprised if Hidden Talent nabs Practical Magic late yet again.

So perhaps the best option

is to take them both in a quinella.