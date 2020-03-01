Skip to main content
Forbury Park pruned from calendar in ‘knee-jerk reaction’
No racing this time.
Night trotting at Forbury in doubt
Night trotting at Forbury in doubt
The curtain may be about to come down on night trotting at Forbury Park.
McDonald among casualties
McDonald among casualties
In a further blow to racing in the South, up to a dozen Trackside workers are set to be made redundant and no broadcasting crew will be stationed in the region.
$72.5m boost to 'make racing great again'
$72.5m boost to 'make racing great again'
The racing industry will get a $72.5 million emergency support package, Racing Minister Winston Peters has announced.
Forbury Park focused on finding way forward
Winter dates, income lost but trotting club focused on finding way forward
Forbury Park Trotting Club is not sitting on its hands.
Live action returns to NZ today
Live action returns to NZ today
Every journey must start with a single step.
Trainers back to work amid uncertainty
Trainers back to work amid uncertainty
Trainers are back doing their jobs, but a trip to the races is no certainty yet.
Future for Forbury clouded
Future for Forbury clouded
Racing in Otago has taken a major hit, with clouds hanging over the future of Forbury Park.
Cup one-two does South proud
Cup one-two does South proud
There was a southern quinella in Sydney on Saturday as two horses with connections from the region went first and second in the Sydney Cup.
High-profile horse trainer barred from racecourses
High-profile horse trainer barred from racecourses
A high-profile Canterbury harness racing trainer has handed in his trainer’s licence after being charged with offences including attempting to administer a banned substance to a horse.
McKenzie: industry must ‘embed’ costs-saving culture
McKenzie: industry must ‘embed’ costs-saving culture
The belt-tightening in racing is going to be the way of the future, and not just when the Covid-19 pandemic ends.
Horses likely to lose fitness with industry in limbo
Horses likely to lose fitness with industry in limbo
Horse trainers are being forced to put their top talent out into the paddock and have had to turn their backs on training on the beach.
Picture Me Rollin makes light of trainer’s concerns
Picture Me Rollin makes light of trainer’s concerns
Invercargill mare Picture Me Rollin packed too many punches for her opposition, striding out to a two-length victory in yesterday’s Beaumont Cup.
Celebrating’s win after mid-race gallop ‘pretty special’
Celebrating’s win after mid-race gallop ‘pretty special’
Westwood Beach pacer Celebrating overcame a mid-race mistake to produce a stunning win from a seemingly hopeless position at Wingatui yesterday.
Firm track crucial
Firm track crucial
The prospect of rain is the big hurdle in front of Canterbury galloper Son Of Maher as he attempts to break a frustrating run of outs in today’s Beaumont Cup (1600m).
First stakes success for Southland trainer
First stakes success for Southland trainer
A change of plans in response to the Covid-19 pandemic led to Southland trainer Robert Dennis scoring his first stakes success with Out Of The Park in the South Island Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes...
New cart may hold key for Kiwi Crusher
New cart may hold key for Kiwi Crusher
How keen Waikouaiti mare Kiwi Crusher is to race in the feature trot at Wingatui today could decide her winning chances.
Racing one of the last left standing
Racing one of the last left standing
Racing holds a unique position in the Australasian sporting landscape.
Heroes Square has big task at Addington tonight
Heroes Square has big task at Addington tonight
Emerging pacer Heroes Square will face the toughest test of his short career when he starts from a wide draw in tonight’s Flying Stakes at Addington.
Belle Fascino set to amend her record
Belle Fascino set to amend her record
Unlucky White Robe Lodge placegetter Belle Fascino will get her chance to put the record straight in the South Island Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes at Riccarton tomorrow.
