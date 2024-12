Govt to ban greyhound racing in NZ

The government will end greyhound racing in New Zealand, Racing Minister Winston Peters has announced.

The decision has been made to protect the welfare of the racing dogs, Peters said.

Legislation will be passed under urgency on Tuesday to prevent any unnecessary killing of racing dogs as the result of the announcement.

"Despite significant progress made by the greyhound racing industry in recent years, the percentage of dogs being injured remains persistently high and the time has come to make a call in the best interest of the animals," he said.

Racing Minister Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

The industry had been on notice over animal welfare concerns for several years, Peters said, and three reviews into the industry over the past decade all recommended significant changes.

"While fewer dogs are dying, injury rates, while down slightly, have plateaued and remain unacceptably high."

Peters said members of the industry were learning about the decision at the same time as the public, as he wanted to make sure the dogs were rehomed properly.

Stopping greyhound racing was "the right thing to do", Peters said, and it wasn't a matter of how he felt about it.

A committee has been set up to help manage a 20-month transition - including rehoming the roughly 2900 racing greyhounds in the country.

Peters described the dogs as "superbly good pets ... and clean".

"Keeping unwanted dogs safe is a priority. The government is working with animal welfare organisations to establish programmes to support rehoming," Peters said.

Homes would be found for the dogs, Peters said, and they would not be sent to race overseas.

Appearing before a select committee in June, Peters said he was considering changes but also declared "dogs love racing" and encouraged his fellow MPs to "watch them in the wild".

During a televised leaders' debate before last year's election, National leader Christopher Luxon expressed support for a ban on greyhound racing,

After becoming prime minister, Luxon told reporters he maintained that position, but said the matter was now one for Peters to consider.

Animal activists have long called for action after numerous reviews of the sport sounded alarm about animal welfare practices.

In 2021, former sports minister Grant Robertson put the industry "formally on notice" after a report found the industry had failed to adequately improve animal welfare systems.

In May last year, then-racing minister Kieran McAnulty declared that the status quo was no longer viable: "We are faced with two options: continue under strict conditions or closure."

McAnulty, however, did not take any action before the election. He said he had been delayed due to his other responsibilities as cyclone recovery minister following a series of severe weather events.