Hearing for jockey charged with careless riding

Megan Taylor died after falling from her horse following a collision between several horses at Ashburton Raceway in December last year. Photo: Getty Images

The hearing for an apprentice jockey charged with careless riding in a Canterbury race in which another rider was killed is being held today.

A collision on December 15 last year between several horses during a race in Ashburton resulted in Megan Taylor falling off her horse.

The 23-year-old died of her injuries later that day.

Karen Parsons trained Red Orchid - the horse Taylor was riding - and told RNZ that four horses had fallen during the race.

In January, the Racing Integrity Board charged an apprentice jockey with riding carelessly.

The hearing is being held at Addington Raceway in Christchurch.