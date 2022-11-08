Horse scratched amid allegations it was given prohibited substance

A horse has been scratched from race 7 at Addington Raceway. Photo: Getty Images

A horse has been scratched from the biggest trotting day of the year amid allegations it has been administered a prohibited substance.

The Racing Integrity Board has announced the late scratching of Rakero Rebel from Race 7 at 3.06pm today at Christchurch’s Addington Raceway. The race had a total stake of $140,000.

The horse was scratched under rule 213 (1) c of the harness racing rules. That rule says a stipiendary steward may at any time scratch a horse from a race or declare it ineligible to start in a race if the horse has had, or may have had, administered to it a prohibited substance.

Horses are not allowed to be administered any substance on race day.

Rakero Rebel’s trainer, Phil Burrows declined to comment to the New Zealand Herald.

“I have got nothing to say,” he said.