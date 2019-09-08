Star jumper Jackfrost. Photo: ODT files

Injured star Jackfrost was crowned champion jumper at the New Zealand Thoroughbred Awards in Auckland last night.

The Brian and Shane Anderton-trained grey's Grand National Hurdles and Great Northern Hurdles wins helped him take a landslide victory in the category.

It was the second significant honour awarded to Jackfrost in just over week. The 9yr-old was crowned Otago horse of the year late last month.

Jackfrost's victory continued an excellent weekend for jumping stock bred by White Robe Lodge.

It followed Yamanin Vital gelding Wise Men Say's second win in the Great Northern Steeplechase at Ellerslie on Saturday.

Stepping up to the extreme distance of 6400m combined with front-running tactics from rider Shaun Fannin helped the 10yr-old bounce back to his best form.

Fannin had Wise Men Say in front early in the race and the pair had a lead of up to ten lengths in the middle stages.

“He was happy in his action out in front, jumping nicely, and he is a very dour stayer so it was catch me if you can,” the jockey said.

“He was really relaxed and I didn’t think I was going too hard.”

Fannin asked Wise Man Say for his winning effort coming down the Ellerslie hill the final time.

And the 10yr-old responded.

“I gave him a squeeze coming down the hill and he quickened nicely.”

“I know how tough he is as he had already won it two years ago so I wasn’t going to sit around at that stage and he proved too tough at the finish."

Runner-up, Crash Bandicoot ate in Wise Man Say’s lead and had the chance to run him down in the home straight.

However, he could only get within a length and a quarter of the winner at the line.

Trainer Raymond Conners praised Fannin’s winning ride after the race.

“It was a 10 out of 10 ride,” he said.

“I told him to ride him handy but I wasn’t expecting that to be honest.

“This race suits him, it’s tailor-made as he is a true stayer.”

Wise Men Say was bred by White Robe Lodge proprietors Brian and Lorraine Anderton, as well as Eric Parr.

Trainers Murray Baker, Andrew Forsman and Jamie Richards dominated last night's awards.

Richards' classy mare, Melody Belle, was crowned horse of the year.

The trainer also took home the 2yr-old award with Yourdeel, while Melody Belle also won sprinter-mile of the year.

Richards' stable rider, Opie Bosson, won jockey of the year.

The Baker-Forsman training partnership was crowned trainers of the year and trainer's premiership winners.

They also took home the 3yr-old of the year with Madison County.

The Baker-Forsman stable produced Queen Of Diamonds to win the filly of the year title jointly with the Wayne Hillis-trained Imelda Mary.

In other awards, Danzdanzdance was crowned champion middle-distance horse and Glory Days won the champion stayer award.

Savabeel secured out all three stallion awards - Grosvenor Award, Dewar Stallion Trophy and the Centaine Award.

Aaron Kuru won jumps jockey of the year and Lisa Allpress won the jockey's premiership title.



