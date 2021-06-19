Saturday, 19 June 2021

Jones add gallops win to his many harness achievements

    1. Sport
    2. Racing

    Mark Jones added another feat to his long list of accomplishments in racing when producing Mistletoe for his first win as a thoroughbred trainer at Oamaru yesterday.

    Already a world championship-winning driver and multiple group 1-winning harness racing trainer, Jones clearly has a skilled hand with a galloper as it took him just five starts to register his first victory.

    Despite his long list of accomplishments on much more prominent stages than a winter meeting at Oamaru, the trainer still received a thrill out of making a success of his new thoroughbred venture.

    “It is a thrill to win any race, so yeah it was great to be able to pick one up,” Jones said.

    Jones is training two thoroughbreds as a hobby and said he would not mind adding to his team because he is enjoying the challenge.

    “I just took it on as a bit of a hobby. It is a new challenge and I quite enjoy it

    “I work them in with the standardbreds and take them into Riccarton at least once a week.

    “Danny Crozier and Rachel Deegan have been big help and so has Jason Laking.”

    Kylie Williams was aboard Mistletoe in her victory over 1600m in race 1 yesterday.

    Mistletoe showed grit when hitting the lead early in the run home and lifting late to fight off the challenge of runner-up Sadler’s Lass.

    Jones, who races Mistletoe, will start five horses at the Addington harness meeting tomorrow.

    Trainer Danny Crozier and rider Jason Laking got their own reward at Oamaru yesterday when combining to produce Red Magician for a stunning win in race 5.

    After battling on better tracks recently, the 5yr-old could not have been happier on the heavy Oamaru track and powered to an emphatic 14½ half-length victory.

    Crozier and partner Rachel Deegan race the galloper with Val Bowen, Adam Creek, Tom Williamson, Brendon Thornley and James Hardy.

    - By Jonny Turner 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter