Jones add gallops win to his many harness achievements

Mark Jones added another feat to his long list of accomplishments in racing when producing Mistletoe for his first win as a thoroughbred trainer at Oamaru yesterday.

Already a world championship-winning driver and multiple group 1-winning harness racing trainer, Jones clearly has a skilled hand with a galloper as it took him just five starts to register his first victory.

Despite his long list of accomplishments on much more prominent stages than a winter meeting at Oamaru, the trainer still received a thrill out of making a success of his new thoroughbred venture.

“It is a thrill to win any race, so yeah it was great to be able to pick one up,” Jones said.

Jones is training two thoroughbreds as a hobby and said he would not mind adding to his team because he is enjoying the challenge.

“I just took it on as a bit of a hobby. It is a new challenge and I quite enjoy it

“I work them in with the standardbreds and take them into Riccarton at least once a week.

“Danny Crozier and Rachel Deegan have been big help and so has Jason Laking.”

Kylie Williams was aboard Mistletoe in her victory over 1600m in race 1 yesterday.

Mistletoe showed grit when hitting the lead early in the run home and lifting late to fight off the challenge of runner-up Sadler’s Lass.

Jones, who races Mistletoe, will start five horses at the Addington harness meeting tomorrow.

Trainer Danny Crozier and rider Jason Laking got their own reward at Oamaru yesterday when combining to produce Red Magician for a stunning win in race 5.

After battling on better tracks recently, the 5yr-old could not have been happier on the heavy Oamaru track and powered to an emphatic 14½ half-length victory.

Crozier and partner Rachel Deegan race the galloper with Val Bowen, Adam Creek, Tom Williamson, Brendon Thornley and James Hardy.

- By Jonny Turner