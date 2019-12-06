Supera is the horse to beat in the Captain Cook Stakes at Trentham today. Photo: Supplied.

Punters are hoping it will be third time lucky at group 1 level for classy mare Supera in today’s weight-for-age Captain Cook Stakes.

The Ken and Bev Kelso-trained 5yr-old has been rated a $2.20 favourite to crack her first top-level victory at Trentham.

Ken Kelso said this week he could not be happier with his mare following her last-start victory in the group 2 Tauranga Stakes on November 16. That was over 1600m, the same distance as the Captain Cook.

“It was a very good win last start and her work has been excellent since,” Kelso told NZ Racing Desk.

“She has improved and I am as happy as I can be heading into a group 1 race.”

The shape of the Wellington track should not bother Supera, but its condition is a slight concern to Kelso.

If Trentham was to stay at the good3 rating it was at yesterday, he would be happy.

“She has had a trip to Wellington previously and won over the course and distance. I think so long as it is no worse than a dead6, she should be fine. She does like the firmer surfaces and really bounces off it.”

Kelso said Supera could be head-strong, ‘‘but we just work around her”.

“We have an excellent girl that rides her in the mornings and we just work with the horse.

“If she was a maiden or a rating 65 horse, you wouldn’t put up with it, but she is a horse with terrific ability.”

Supera is a granddaughter of champion mare Ethereal and races in the same colours Ethereal carried in her Melbourne and Caulfield Cup wins.

Veteran miler Shadow’s Cast is the second favourite at $5.50.



