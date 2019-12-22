Kilowatt and rider Kozzi Asano (outside) win the tapanui Cup in a nail-biting finish over Riveria Rock and Gallant Boy (both obscured) at Gore yesterday. Photo: Jonny Turner

The astonishing run of leading jockey Kozzi Asano continued when he timed his late run to perfection to win the Tapanui Cup aboard Kilowatt at Gore yesterday.

Just two half-head margins separated the Kelvin and Aimee Tyler-trained 6yr-old and placegetters Riviera Rock and Gallant Boy in a thrilling finish to the 2000m feature.

Asano produced the kind of magical ride that has him leading the jockeys’ premiership to guide Kilowatt home.

Asano steered his charge from the widest possible barrier to work to an economical spot along the rail by the middle stages.

The jockey then worked on picking a path between runners for the third favourite, who unwound with a powerful finish to narrowly win the $55,000 feature.

Kelvin Tyler was full of praise for Asano after his win.

"He has produced two absolutely magical rides during the last week.

"Kitty Power at Wingatui and this horse today — it was just magic.

"I can’t speak more highly of Kozzi."

Asano’s Tapanui Cup win took him to 50 wins for the season.

He is four wins clear of second-placed Samantha Collett on the premiership.

Kilowatt picked up strongly on the heavy and testing Gore track.

Although his record of four previous starts on heavy ground for three placings suggested he likes the going, Tyler said he did not.

"He is much better on a better track. But that is what good horses do, they can get through it.

"He is a good horse. I would love a stable full of ones like him."

The Dunedin Gold Cup will be Kilowatt’s next goal after he ticked off the first of his three major assignments for the season yesterday.

"This race has been a target for a while," Tyler said.

"The next target will be the Dunedin Gold Cup and then the Riverton Cup — they will be his big three targets for the year."

The Tyler stable struck success in race 2 when Transcendent won for rider Terry Moseley.

Canterbury jockey Samantha Wynne registered her 300th and 301st riding victories in New Zealand when scoring two wins for trainer Jo-Ann Dalton.

The Irish-born jockey rode Milano to win race 3 and Aulyn Star to win race 7.

Broodmare Gem Irish Babe, who died in 2015, produced her fourth winner with her last foal when Irish Guru won race 4.

The galloper was having just his second start yesterday halfway through his 4yr-old season after battling hoof problems.

Irish Guru showed he had put those issues behind him with a powerful finish to win.

- Cambridge Stud announced on Saturday its stallion, Tavistock, had died.

The Montjeu sire had been recovering from what the stud called a freak paddock accident sustained eight weeks ago.

Cambridge Stud said Tavistock had made significant progress following the incident.

However, the stallion had to be put down after suffering complications from further surgery performed last week.

The stud said Tavistock "cast a giant shadow at Cambridge [Stud] and he will be sorely missed."

Tavistock has left 249 winners from 535 named foals — 19 of his progeny have won stakes races.

Four-time group 1 winner Volkstok’n’barrell is his best performer.