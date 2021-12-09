Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
22
|
14
Friday,
Fri,
31
December
Dec
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Racing
Sundees Son centre of attention
The king is coming.
May keen to ‘repay great people’, help club
May keen to ‘repay great people’, help club
He will be damned if he lets a little thing like death get in the way of his passion.
‘Really happy’ crowd at races
‘Really happy’ crowd at races
Organisers and participants alike enjoyed a festive atmosphere at yesterday’s Kurow Races.
Top trotter ditches Australia trip
Top trotter ditches Australia trip
Sundees Son’s Australian campaign is over before it began.
Johnny Mac’s win career peak for Dewe
Johnny Mac’s win career peak for Dewe
Johnny Mac sped to victory in yesterday’s Gore Cup to deliver Tyler Dewe a harness racing career highlight tinged with sadness.
Hasabro storms home to claim feature race
Hasabro storms home to claim feature race
Hasabro honoured a historic race with a classic finish at the Otago Racing Club’s Boxing Day meeting at Wingatui yesterday.
Fun for all ages at sunny race day
Fun for all ages at sunny race day
Five. Wait, three. No, do six.
Handicap in favour of Keep On Dreaming
Handicap in favour of Keep On Dreaming
An impressive performance in the Wairio Cup has Keep On Dreaming primed for the Gore Cup tomorrow.
They’re off in new southern series
They’re off in new southern series
Miles and miles and miles.
One Too Menny powers to spectacular victory at Winton
One Too Menny powers to spectacular victory at Winton
In just his fourth start for Balfour trainer Robert Wilson, the 4yr-old strung out a quality feature-trot field, leading by as much 15 lengths in the middle stages before he kept on charging to the line to record a brilliant victory.
Addington Raceway official may face sanctions
Addington Raceway official may face sanctions
An assistant starter at Addington Raceway is awaiting possible sanctions after being charged with betting on races during New Zealand Trotting Cup Day last month.
Duke Of Cornwall further enhances broodmare’s credentials
Duke Of Cornwall further enhances broodmare’s credentials
Cromwell breeder-owner Lester Smith already had a smart broodmare on his hands before her resume got bumped up a level with the outstanding win of Duke Of Cornwall at Young Quinn Raceway yesterday.
Racing club set for big day under traffic light system
Racing club set for big day under traffic light system
"It is the same, same but different."
Fight shown by The High Commander a pleasant surprise
Fight shown by The High Commander a pleasant surprise
As he cruised to victory at Winton yesterday, The High Commander gave away no hints that he had tested the patience of trainer Brett Gray.
‘Huge thrill’ as Oamaru reinsman posts 1000th NZ driving win
‘Huge thrill’ as Oamaru reinsman posts 1000th NZ driving win
Family and friends watched as Matthew Williamson joined the elite group of reinsmen to have won 1000 races in New Zealand when he drove Ariella to victory on the track where it all began, at Oamaru...
Thrills aplenty in Teretonga Park racing
Thrills aplenty in Teretonga Park racing
A significant oil spill on an already wet track brought a slightly early end to proceedings at the motorsport event at Teretonga Park at the weekend.
Armour gains success with another cheap buy
Armour gains success with another cheap buy
Invercargill trainer Shannon Armour continued her great record with a cheap buy when Nyla scored at Wingatui yesterday.
Harness horses in action on Wingatui grass
Harness horses in action on Wingatui grass
The Forbury Park club will make its racing return today.
Probabeel named horse of the year
Probabeel named horse of the year
It was a night for the mares when Probabeel took the New Zealand Thoroughbred Horse of the Year honours for the 2020-21 season at a virtual event last night.
Dead-heats for first, third in five-horse blanket finish
Dead-heats for first, third in five-horse blanket finish
Five became two — but they could not be separated.
Read more