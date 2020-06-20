Nearly 100 submissions have been made on the new racing calendar and it is now in the hands of the dates committee.

Submissions closed on Monday on the draft racing calendar for next year, a calendar which has raised plenty of controversy about dates and the dumping of many venues around the country.

In the South, Waikouaiti Racing Club has lost its New Year’s Day date to Riverton and Forbury Park has lost all dates.

The Racing Industry Transition Agency has received 96 submissions from clubs, codes, racing organisations and individuals.

An RITA spokesman said the submissions were reviewed by RITA management and also the racing codes, which collectively then form a view on any proposed changes and their potential cost-benefit and any associated impact any changes would have on other dates in the calendar.

More than 1000 meetings were programmed each year, all of which require broadcast and servicing considerations.

The dates committee will receive all submissions and any recommendations from RITA management.

The Dates Committee will then determine a final calendar, which will be shared with the codes and racing clubs.