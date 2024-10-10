New race day coming

The Otago Racing Club is launching a new race day.

The inaugural Property Brokers Otago Classics Day will be held on March 1 and will feature a blend of top-tier horse racing, live music, and other entertainment throughout the day.

The thoroughbred racing action includes the White Robe Lodge Weight for Age, ODT Southern Mile Final, Positive Signs and Print Gold Cup and the Property Brokers Dunedin Guineas, with $1 million in prize money on offer.