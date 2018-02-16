New Zealand breeds champions

Jonny Turner

Our horses are renowned for their genetics and being raised in conditions perfect for growing champion racehorses.

It’s not hard to see that when planeloads of buyers come from around the world to bid at the national thoroughbred yearling sales. Fewer flew in to do the same at this week’s standardbred yearling sales, but the horses that were knocked down to Kiwi buyers have a huge chance of being exported as going racehorses.

Our reputation is mainly driven by results on the track but also by the marketing and promotion of New Zealand-breds. There is no knocking that. It’s important to keep the Kiwi brand at the forefront of the international bloodstock world.

Where I think the industry can do better is to preach to people in this country. Where is the message promoting the idea that breeding a horse in New Zealand is a good idea?

I have not heard it lately — have you?

Obviously a nation-wide message is what’s needed, and it shouldn’t be hard to make a case looking at recent events involving southern breeders.

At the national thoroughbred yearling sales in Auckland last month, some breeders who had patronised

White Robe Lodge sire Ghibellines at a $5000 service fee watched as their yearlings sold for more than $100,000.

And this month, local breeders cashed in on champion Australian trainer Darren Weir’s love affair with the stock of another White Robe sire, Raise The Flag.

On the harness side, yearlings with Otago bloodlines fetched big prices at this week’s national sales.

The demand for the province’s older horses is arguably even greater than in the thoroughbred code.

Bloodstock agents regularly poach Otago’s best standardbreds for their Australian clients.

There are dozens, if not hundreds of similar stories across New Zealand, so why not turn them into a positive message?

Why not try to turn the tide of dwindling breeding numbers by actively promoting the concept of breeding horses.

And I certainly do not mean promoting it to the big studs and heavyweights who dominate most breeding conversations.

The breeding landscape has changed drastically in Otago and Southland.

The days of every farmer having a broodmare in their paddock are gone. Often they are the first things to go when family farms are converted to dairying or on-sold.

Instead of losing the new generation, why not try to connect with them? Why not try to connect with anyone who might have previously bred a horse but has not recently.

Why not tell our own industry’s story within New Zealand, because it seems that it’s much better known overseas.

Happy trails.

jonny.turner@odt.co.nz