Thursday, 1 October 2020

Noted White Robe Lodge broodmare dies

    1. Sport
    2. Racing

    White Robe Lodge stud owners Lorraine and Brian Anderton with broodmare Ears Carol two years ago....
    White Robe Lodge stud owners Lorraine and Brian Anderton with broodmare Ears Carol two years ago. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    One of the most well-known racemares in the South has died.

    White Robe Lodge stud yesterday announced the death at 20 of Ears Carol.

    "She’s an old favourite of ours," stud manager Wayne Stewart said.

    "She’s probably one of the most well-known horses in Australasia over the last few years with Who Shot Thebarman, of course," Stewart said.

    "He’s a bit of a folk hero and now he’s been retired.

    "She’s done a great job for us, just with Who Shot Thebarman."

    Who Shot Thebarman was sold privately "off the farm", sight unseen as a weanling, to the O’Leary brothers who farm near Whanganui when they rang up "out of the blue", Stewart said.

    He won the Sydney Cup among other races in Australia, and earned more than $4.5 million in stakes. The horse gained something of a cult following in contesting the Melbourne Cup four times.

    Ears Carol (Carolingian-Auditive) was bred by White Robe Lodge owners Brian and Lorraine Anderton. Seven of her eight named foals have been winners.

    A colt out of one of Ears Carol’s daughters would be offered at the national yearling at Karaka in January "so he’ll be getting sold, the grandson of Ears Carol. So we’ve still got the breed, which is good", Stewart said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter