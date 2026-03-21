Obituary: Martin Dennis, racehorse trainer

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Martin Dennis was the youngest of one of New Zealand racing’s most famous families, the Dennis brothers. The Southland breeders, trainers and owners have been a pillar of South Island thoroughbred racing for more than 60 years, with a plethora of elite equine athletes coming off their Woodlands property. Martin, the youngest of the brothers, had a wealth of knowledge on pedigrees and form and integral to breeding selection. The Dennis brothers raced stakes winners The Twinkle, The Dimple and The Fantasy and bred Melbourne Cup runner-up The Phantom and his Group 1 winning brother The Phantom Chance, among their many elite level performers. Martin Dennis died on February 12 aged 82. Tony Dennis, Martin’s older brother, died in September aged 86. — Agencies/Allied Media