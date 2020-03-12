Jamie Richards

A premium barrier draw has star New Zealand mare Melody Belle perfectly poised before tomorrow’s All Star Mile at Caulfield.

Former Wingatui trainer Paul Richards was responsible for drawing out the No5 gate at the barrier draw function for the $A5 million ($NZ5.16 million) 1600m race in Melbourne earlier this week.

Richards’ son, Jamie, who trains the Melody Belle, was delighted with his father’s effort.

“It’s a big help and thanks to Dad for picking that out," he told Australian media.

“We are not going to go too far back. We have got options and I think that is important."

Melody Belle completed her last serious piece of work before the All Star Mile at Caulfield on Wednesday morning for rider Opie Bosson.

Richards was pleased with what he saw from his star mare.

“I thought she looked to work well."

Bosson was even more impressed with what he felt during Melody Belle’s work.

“I just can’t get over the improvement in her from when I rode her last time until the gallop today," Bosson said.

“She worked outstanding for her. She changed legs at the right time and felt really good.

“When she’s going well, she travels you through the line.

“Coming in after that gallop today, and with a bit of rain about, I’m very confident.

“It would be nice to win it and I think I’ve got the horse to do it."

Melody Belle warmed up for tomorrow’s feature with a third behind Streets Of Avalon in the group 1 Futurity Stakes three weeks ago.

The 5yr-old will step out a much improved horse for having that run after trialling in New Zealand before crossing the Tasman.

“It doesn’t seem to matter how hard you are in her trials, she always improves with a run, so we were mindful of that heading into the Futurity and said we might need half a run," he said.

“She has improved, and she needs to, because it is a really good field for a big stake, but we are happy with where she is at."

Melody Belle will clash with star Australian 3yr-old Alligator Blood in tomorrow’s race.

Alligator Blood’s long preparation will end after the All Star Mile.

The 3yr-old’s trainer, David Vandyke, said he had left no stone unturned heading in to the race.

"The signs are good; we’ve left no stone unturned," he said.

“We’ve had our own vet look at him last week, we’ve had the Racing Victoria vet look at him this morning, we’ve had physios, chiros, blood tests ... you name it.

"Ryan Maloney’s been on his back at trackwork, and he’s been very happy.’’

Alligator Blood beat leading New Zealand 3yr-old Catalyst in the CS Hayes Stakes at Flemington before winning the group 1 Australian Guineas at Flemington two weeks ago.

Vandyke is hopeful his horse is ready to produce the same kind of performance tomorrow.

"He’s well. He galloped good Tuesday morning, he’s feeling great,’’ he said.

"I think he’s ready to run as well as he did in the Australian Guineas.’’

Alligator Blood has been rated the $2.90 All Star Mile favourite ahead of Melody Belle ($5) with Australian bookmakers this week.



