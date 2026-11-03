Master trainer Ciaron Maher wondered if King Charles III would be ruing his decision to part with Point Of Law after the favourite justified his tag in winning this year’s Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

Maher, who saddled a record seven contenders, won Australia's greatest race for the second time on Tuesday when Point Of Law mowed down frontrunner Royal Supremacy in the straight and surged home under Ethan Brown to claim the $A10 million ($NZ12.4 million) winnings.

He trained the trifecta, with Zahrann finishing second and Juja Kibo third.

Point Of Law Ethan Brown rides Point of Law to victory at Flemington. Photo: George Sal/Racing Photos via Getty Images

"I knew I had my best hand going into it and I just had to execute," said Maher, who also won the 2022 Cup with Gold Trip.

"I certainly didn't know that Royal Supremacy would lead by that far (about 20 lengths), but there's nothing better than a true staying test."

The Maher camp bought Point Of Law from the royal stable after the son of Frankel won the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy (2615m) at Newmarket in July.

It was Point Of Law's second win in only four starts, and his subsequent Geelong Cup triumph had him among the favourites for the race that stops a nation.

"Point Of Law, he's just thrived. All the owners, what a ride they've been on," Maher said.

"It's been a whirlwind, really, but I'm very proud of all the team.

"To get three horses in the first three spots. I don't even know where the rest finished yet, but very proud."

Ethan Brown and trainer Ciaron Maher celebrate with the trophy. Photo: Getty Images

Brown almost died in a horrendous race fall three years ago but was talked out of turning his hand to training by Maher, who has been one of the Alice Springs-raised jockey's greatest supporters.

"He's done nothing but support me and back me in," Brown said.

"I've buggered up plenty of times on his horses and he's had nothing but faith.

"He's one of many people, but he's believed in me ... I'm quite speechless."

There was drama before the jump when leading trainer Chris Waller was fined $A50,000 by Racing Victoria stewards, who found his runner Asterix mistakenly had a medication administered on race day.

Asterix, part-owned by former New Zealand international cricketer Mark Greatbatch, had Penetrene administered to both forelegs in its stable just hours before the Cup.

The eight-year-old gelding was subsequently scratched, leaving 2020 Cup-winning jockey Jye McNeil without a ride in this year's race.