Positive annual result for club

Covid could not detract from an excellent year for the Otago Racing Club (ORC).

The club had its annual meeting this week and reported a profit of $198,358 after allowing for depreciation of $92,042.

That compared favourably with a loss of $25,761 last year after depreciation of $97,016.

"The financial result enabled the club to purchase new or replace ageing plant and equipment," president Murray Acklin said in his report.

"The construction of an owners’ pavilion opposite the parade ring will provide an excellent facility to entertain and thank owners for starting their horses at Wingatui."

Income from subsidies, grants, donations and race day funding was up $187,797.

Understandably, given the resurgence of Covid, income from on-course totalisator, race sponsorship, admissions, bar and catering was down $132,859 due to restrictions affecting on-course attendance and activities.

Prize money was up $331,908 to $2,227,324, and for the first time in the club’s history, stakes increased to $100,000 for the time-honoured White Robe Lodge Group 3 feature.

Acklin said the usual highlights (Melbourne Cup Day, Boxing Day, Champions Day and others) were augmented by the Otago Daily Times Southern Mile that captured attention over a 10-race series.

Turnover averaged $223,153 per race, up from $157,913 the previous year. Turnover for the final race was $307,756, and final meeting turnover was $2.05million compared with $1.62million in 2021.

The ORC has secured increased stakes for most races this season, and both the White Robe Lodge and the ODT Southern Mile will carry stakes of $100,000.

Champions Day had been renamed White Robe Lodge Day in recognition of the 50-year continuous support to the club from Brian and Lorraine Anderton, Acklin said.

"Their contribution is unrivalled anywhere in the country and we are immensely grateful to them along with their family and stud."

Lorraine Anderton had her extraordinary service to the industry recognised when she was made a life member of the Otago Racing Club.

The White Robe Lodge matriarch had been involved in the stable’s success for over 60 years, Acklin said.

That included the breeding and racing of champion horses but also care for apprentice jockeys and staff, office management, and general hospitality and promotion of the industry.

"Lorraine has a wonderful outgoing personality and is renowned for hosting guests from all over the racing world at Wingatui."

Millers Flat racing identity Forbes Knight was also accorded life membership of the club.

The Beaumont Racing Club stalwart is at Wingatui and Cromwell for every meeting, helping the clerk of the scales and controlling the birdcage.

Knight is the saddle cloth king, and co-ordinates the collection of up to 280 cloths and 280 bibs at major meetings.

"Quite amazing for a man in his mid-80s," Acklin said.

Acklin was re-elected president of the ORC.

George Cleland has retired after 25 years of service to the club and committee, and Bill Delamare has taken his place on the committee.