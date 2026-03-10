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Obituary: Ian Balding, horse trainer
Ian Balding was a leading figure in British horse racing.
Quick back-up for O’Riordan after 2nd
Quick back-up for O’Riordan after 2nd
Last-start victor O’Riordan will trek south to Wingatui from her Timaru base tomorrow in a bid to add to her winning haul when she contests the Mosgiel Tavern Beaumont Publican’s Cup (1500m).
Trainer sticking with winning combination in feature
Trainer sticking with winning combination in feature
Stephen Ralph is more than happy to stick with a winning combination in his pursuit of a maiden stakes victory today for the in-form Leroy Brown.
Ronaldo getting set for group 1
Ronaldo getting set for group 1
New Plymouth trainer Robbie Patterson looks to have an exciting juvenile on his hands in Ronaldo, and he is hoping the son of Ribchester can score again at Whanganui today.
Punters’ pal pair promising prospects
Punters’ pal pair promising prospects
Tyler Dewe has been called the punters’ pal at Wingatui before and he hopes his popularity can rise again tomorrow.
Stint as fill-in farrier united trainer with Ascot Park winner
Stint as fill-in farrier united trainer with Ascot Park winner
Doing a friend a favour paid winning dividends for trainer Alister Black when Cruise Maguire produced a sparkling winning debut at Ascot Park yesterday.
Sight To See relishes heavy track
Sight To See relishes heavy track
You could be forgiven for thinking you were watching winter racing at Riverton on Sunday as the horses competed on a heavy9 surface.
Legarto’s career over
Legarto’s career over
The retirement of five-time group 1 winner Legarto has been confirmed by principal owners Philip and Catherine Brown.
Well Written’s victory one for the books
Well Written’s victory one for the books
It may have been a lot closer than anticipated, but Well Written’s victory in Saturday’s $4 million NZB Kiwi was one for the books.
Road To Paris provides James with 7th Derby winner
Road To Paris provides James with 7th Derby winner
The name Roger James is synonymous with the New Zealand Derby and the Cambridge conditioner and training partner Roger Wellwood produced the quinella in this year’s edition.
Outstanding week for Thornley
Outstanding week for Thornley
Olivia Thornley continued a great week in the South by winning the first heat of the Southern Oaks Series at Oamaru yesterday with Secret Wish.
Further posthumous stakes honours for Ghibellines
Further posthumous stakes honours for Ghibellines
The loss of Ghibellines was further emphasised at Wingatui on Saturday where the late resident White Robe Lodge stallion was the dominant force.
Otago Classics Day Fashion on the Field Highlights
Otago Classics Day Fashion on the Field Highlights
On ODT Fashion Chat brought to you by Property Brokers we get behind the scenes of Dakota Boutiques Fashion in the Field on the Otago Racing Club's $million day.
Win validation for Validation
Win validation for Validation
Validation showed she is a star of the racetrack rather than the sales ring with her big win in the group 3 Caduceus Club of Southland Alabar Fillies Classic.
Start key for Ferguson’s group 3 drives
Start key for Ferguson’s group 3 drives
Craig Ferguson knows the first few metres of the group 3 events on Macca Lodge Northern Southland Cup Day could be as crucial as the last.
Five horses who may just help you have a good day
Five horses who may just help you have a good day
Punters will need to be on their game with two very even group races set down for tomorrow’s Macca Lodge Northern Southland Cup Day.
Dual-gaited Dynasty sews up win
Dual-gaited Dynasty sews up win
For a horse that "runs along like a sewing machine" Dynasty is not going too badly.
Nearly $5m on offer at northern carnival
Nearly $5m on offer at northern carnival
It is now just under a week until the start of the Northern Lights Autumn Carnival.
Pinseeker to remain with McCarthy in NSW
Pinseeker to remain with McCarthy in NSW
Southland trainer Jonny Cox is hoping for a farewell of sorts with Pinseeker in next month’s $1 million Miracle Mile.
Take After Me enjoying retirement
Take After Me enjoying retirement
Harness racing history-maker Take After Me has entered a new chapter in his life — retirement.
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