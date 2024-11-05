Punters turn on the style for Cup Day at Wingatui

Ready, set, glamour.

Wingatui Racecourse was filled with hundreds of people dressed in their best outfits for the Otago Racing Club's annual Melbourne Cup Day today.

Patrons travelled from throughout Otago and Southland to socialise, show off their style and have a good time at the annual event.

Race day outfits were shown off in the annual Fashion in the Field show, during which 24 contestants took to the trackside catwalk.

Fashion in the Field organiser Samantha Wells said the races really brought out the fashion sense in people.

"I think it’s just the tradition of horse racing and dressing up for the day. I guess you probably don’t get to do that too often in your day-to-day life."

Kylie Hayes, of Dunedin, won first place and a prize worth over $3000.

She designed her winning outfit and it was created by Rhian Label.