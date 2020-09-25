Racing Minister scores first-past-the-post win

Winston Peters. Photo: NZ Herald

The equine Racing Minister led the way for his political namesake when scoring an overdue and deserved win at Winton yesterday.

Trainer Doug McLachlan’s Racing Minister did exactly what Winston Peters is trying to achieve on the election campaign trail — fighting hard and winning.

However, there was one fundamental difference: the harness racing version ran his race strictly in a first-past-the-post contest.

"It might be a bit of an omen for Winston in the election," McLachlan quipped.

"Get headed and then coming with a late finish to fight back and win."

News of Racing Minister’s win filtered up to Peters when he was campaigning in Northland yesterday.

Peters said he missed the race as he had been "hard on the campaign trail" but he would "certainly be following the horse from now on".

Racing Minister was named by one of his co-owners, Dave Morrell.

Morrell said he received a "good luck" text message from New Zealand First list MP and Southland electorate candidate Mark Patterson ahead of his horse stepping out yesterday.

After notching 10 placings in his 25 previous attempts, Racing Minister finally clinched his first victory in wet conditions at Winton for driver John Morrison.

"This week we have had a bad week with the training track being under water

... We did put sliding blinds on him today and Johnny said it did sharpen him up," McLachlan said.

"He used to have to wear a Murphy [blind] and I think that didn’t help him a few times when he couldn’t see other horses coming."

Racing Minister was bred by Grant Sim’s Southland Standardbreds Ltd.

The son of former leading sire Live Or Die came to be in McLachlan’s stable after he caught the trainer’s eye.

"I was dropping another horse off at Grant’s place one day and I said to him ‘do you think we could get a halter on that black horse?’

"When we did I said ‘do you think he would get on the float?’ and he went straight on."

McLachlan thought Racing Minister should not have any worries stepping out of maiden class in his next start.

If he was beaten he would get plenty more opportunities.

Politician Peters may not have the same luxury come election day on October 17.