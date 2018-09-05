Seven charged over race-fixing investigation

Police have confirmed seven people have been charged in relation to an investigation into alleged race-fixing in the harness racing industry.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on charges of deception by match-fixing, possessing Class B drugs for supply, and supplying Class B drugs.

Four men — aged 34, 40, 41 and 44 — are due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday 12 September on match-fixing charges.

A 41-year-old woman is due to appear the same day on two counts of supplying Class B drugs.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with deception by match-fixing and is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court, also on Tuesday 12 September.

Police yesterday conducted nine search warrants in Christchurch, one in Invercargill and another in Manawatu.

Earlier story

The New Zealand harness racing industry was rocked by race-fixing allegations yesterday that saw star trainers and drivers questioned by police.

During Operation Inca, 10 properties were searched. Stables were raided and trainers and drivers were escorted off their properties for questioning.

Police have been monitoring the communications of harness racing identities with phone taps for up to 18 months.

Figures interviewed yesterday included Blair Orange, record reinsman for wins in New Zealand last year.

The All Stars stables of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen were among those visited by police.

Police were not interested in him but his business partner, Natalie Rasmussen, Mr Purdon told Stuff.

''I wouldn't have thought she would have anything to worry about.

''I certainly know as far as race-fixing goes and drugs, they will draw a blank with us ... we pretty well keep to ourselves.''

He was surprised by the allegations against other trainers but said ''the big guys'' were often the first suspects.

''They always pick on the people that are having the success.''

Prominent Christchurch owner and punter Graeme Beirne told Stuff police wanted to question him. Four police cars and 12 officers went to his house yesterday morning.

He is on holiday in Bali but expected to speak to police upon his return.

''If they are talking race-fixing, it's nonsense. It doesn't happen, so we'll see what they come up with.''

Operation Inca began after the police organised crime group started investigating allegations of race-fixing after it received information in April from the racing integrity unit, which regulates race meetings.

That led to swarms of police yesterday raiding several properties in Canterbury, one in Manawatu and one in Invercargill, run by trainers Kirstin Barclay and Paul Ellis.

Ms Barclay believed she was interviewed because she regularly used some of the horsemen at the centre of the investigation to drive her horses.

''I have got absolutely nothing to hide. They were not interested in me.''

Ms Barclay's recent training statistics show she trained the winners of 11 races with 186 starters last racing season.

That strike-rate is considered modest compared to the big name trainers at the centre of the allegations.

Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson told media yesterday he expected charges would be laid yesterday afternoon.

However, last night, police were unable to confirm if anyone had been arrested.

Det Supt Anderson said the investigation was not just limited to race-fixing and could include cases of horse-doping.

''It is possible that other charges could be laid, in regards to [drugs], but it is too early to say.

''We treat race fixing as a very serious offence and that is why our police organised crime group have been involved.''

Det Supt Anderson said police wanted to hear from anyone with information about race-fixing, asking them to come forward.

''We expect to speak to more people as part of that investigation.''

Harness Racing New Zealand chief executive Edward Rennell said the raids came as a shock.

''The integrity of harness racing is of paramount importance.''

New Zealand Racing Board chairwoman Glenda Hughes said allegations of race-fixing were disappointing but showed ''the racing integrity system is working''.

Racing Minister Winston Peters said he was deeply concerned by the allegations.

''This is a sad development. New Zealanders need to have confidence that the racing industry has integrity and is not above the law.''