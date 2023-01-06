Slip causes meet cancellation after just one race

Reefton Race Course. File photo: Wikimedia Commons

Questions are being asked over the decision to abruptly cut short the Reefton Jockey Club's annual meeting yesterday after just one race, due to safety concerns.

Madison Rose, ridden by senior rider Terry Moseley, slipped briefly on the point of the turn during the running of race one.

Moseley and Madison Rose went on to win the maiden race, but soon after a delegation of stipendiary stewards and senior riders — Moseley, Lee Callaway, Jason Laking, and apprentice Kelsey Hannan — inspected the section of track where the horse slipped.

The subsequent decision by chief stipendiary steward John Oatham to abandon met with a mixed reaction from trainers, riders and the public, who had settled in for an afternoon of racing action.

Oatham said he had concerns before the races started due to the rain on the track after weeks of dry weather, and he had addressed that with all riders in the morning.

"It was a bad time to get the rain that fell. Riders were happy to ride but after the race several had concerns. The section of the track was inspected and at that point I made the decision to call off the meeting.

"It's disappointing for everyone but safety is paramount."

Moseley says his horse had been travelling well at the point of the turn when the near hind leg slipped.

The horse only had three shoes on at the time.

"When we inspected the track there were no slip marks on that section of track. I was happy enough for the races to go ahead, but I can't speak for everyone."

Jason Laking, who was riding Billy Lid, was close to the action as they neared the home straight.

"I was quite happy to carry on riding," he said today.

However, leading South Island trainer Michael Pitman was dismayed at the decision to abandon.

"I don't believe it was to do with the track whatsoever. I believe it was rider error.

"If the stipes were so concerned about the ground why did they allow a horse to race with three plates (shoes)? A horse slipped and fell on a good track at Greymouth when it lost a plate," Pitman said.

"I walked the track yesterday and there was absolutely no evidence of slip marks. Should the race meeting have gone ahead? Absolutely — 100%."

Former stipendiary steward and now secretary of the Reefton Jockey Club, Jeff McLaughlin, said he could see it from both sides.

"I'm on both sides of the fence. We are never going to make anyone ride," McLaughlin said.

"The meeting is abandoned as the circuit is so tight. It's very disappointing but it is what it is."

Club president Brian Molloy had a frown across his face after the decision.

"We are just gutted, but if there is a safety concern then safety is everything. It is unfortunate but we move on," Molloy said.

After reading the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing report of yesterday's incident, and taking into account expert opinion, he said today the club intended to "pursue the matter further".

- Paul McBride