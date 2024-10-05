Southland meeting wiped

Another race meeting has fallen victim to the bad weather in the lower South Island.

The Southland Racing Club was to have raced at Ascot Park tomorrow but the meeting has been abandoned and will not be rescheduled next week.

"Given the current track conditions, the small window of opportunity available and the current forecast, there is a strong likelihood that the club would be looking at another abandonment," New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing said.

The Timaru RC meeting that was to have been held yesterday will now be held on Tuesday.