Stavros The Terror first to fly flag for sire

Three-time New Zealand Cup winner Terror To Love will begin the next chapter of his career tomorrow night.

The champion pacer will be represented as a sire by his first starter when 2yr-old Stavros The Terror starts at Alexandra Park.

The pacer is among eight 2yr-olds from Terror To Love's first crop of foals to have qualified so far this season.

That is an impressive number to have ready to race at such an early stage of the season, the stallion's former trainer, Graham Court, said.

Court said the reports from trainers who had Terror To Love's progeny in their stables showed they have been impressed with them.

''I haven't heard any negative from any of the trainers who have got one. Usually, you would get one or two knockers by now.''

His recent flurry of qualifiers has created good recent interest from breeders want to book their mares to Terror To Love.

''When you look at some of the flash imported stallions, none of them have done what Terror To Love has done before Christmas.

''We have had a good few bookings just lately.

''But it's a hard game, the stud business, when the big players dominate anything.

''We haven't had the support of the big breeders so far; they are sitting on the fence and waiting until he is proven.''

Terror To Love stands with a $3000 stud fee at Court's Pinelea Farm in Canterbury.

The stallion served 84 mares in his first season and 62 in his second season.

In his third season, last spring, Terror To Love served 33 mares.