Stud behind notable race for 50 years

Bonecrusher enjoys the sand of Ocean View Beach in 1988. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The White Robe Lodge (WRL), sponsored by the North Taieri stud and training establishment of Brian and Lorraine Anderton, was first run as a limited handicap (maximum topweight 57.5kg ) in 1974 over 1600m for a stake of $5000.

It was then a stakes race. The top weight was later raised to 58.5kg maximum.

It has been a group 3 race since 1983, and has been run under weight-for-age conditions since 2018.

A service to then-champion WRL sire Mellay was originally awarded to the winning owner. This type of sponsorship was subsequently excluded by racing authorities, which led to the WRL stallion services being auctioned and the proceeds donated to the stake. The sponsorship is now in cash.

Dalkeith Lad, trained by Barry Taggart and ridden by Stuart Ching, won the inaugural race, while The Fantasy won the listed version in 1980 and 1981 for a stake of $10,000.

The stake was $16,500 when Dig In won the first group 3 version in 1983 for trainer Bill Hillis and jockey Jim Collett.

Grey Way, who won 51 races from 162 starts in the 1970s when trained at Washdyke by Pat Corboy for Peter South, made his mark in the WRL handicap. He contested the race six times for wins in 1976, 1977 and 1979 with topweight of 57.5kg each time.

The Diamond One, owned by the Dennis brothers, Ray, Tony, Martin, and Joe, won the race in three successive years. The second was in 2015, three days after the tragic death of his trainer Steve Anderton, whose widow Claire continued training The Diamond One.

Brian Anderton won the race as a trainer with A Gordon For Me (1992-93), and in partnership with his son, Shane, has been successful with Perceptible (2002), Coulee (2017), Tommy Tucker (2018), and Gallant Boy (2019).

Tommy Tucker was 9, the oldest horse to win the race. The youngest was 3yr-old Gaffa in 1983, trained by Dave Kerr at Riccarton and ridden by Jim Pankhurst.

Jamie Bullard and Paul Richards are the most successful jockeys in the race with four wins apiece. Bullard won on Hold It Harvey (2010-11), Jack Be Nimble (2005) and Volronamo (2004); and Richards rode A Gordon For Me twice, Jonny Alone (1987) and Art Banquet (1990).

The champion Bonecrusher won in 1988, resuming after an 11-month break from racing following a muscular disorder and a strained tendon in a front leg.

Bonecrusher had won the 1986 Cox Plate at Moonee Valley by a neck after a torrid battle with Our Waverley Star. The finish at Wingatui was also thrilling with Bonecrusher (57.5kg, Gary Stewart) prevailing by a head from Robinski.

Bonecrusher was quartered at White Robe Lodge the week leading up to his win and did light work there and fast work at Wingatui.