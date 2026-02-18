Amanda Telfer. Photo: supplied

They have made their mark again on the national yearling sales, and now Stonewall Stud will be out to conquer Cromwell.

Trainers Steve and Amanda Telfer bring three horses south just a couple of days after their team set an Australasian record for purchasing a trotting yearling.

A filly by star North American stallion Walner from Egee Money was purchased by the powerful stable for $290,000.

The blueblood squaregaiter is among 12 yearlings Stonewall Stud bought out of the Christchurch sales ring yesterday, following their purchase of four in Auckland on Monday.

It will be back to the business of racing when the Stonewall team head to Cromwell’s meeting tomorrow.

Their three-strong squad includes Stumpy Blackler, who heads south after going down narrowly in his past two starts.

“I think he would be the best winning chance of the three,” Amanda Telfer said.

“His last two runs have been good and they have been in handy enough maiden fields at Nelson and Addington.

“He’s had a wee bit of a freshen-up and I have been happy with his work.”

The Telfer stable will bring Premier Arden south for her first start on the Cromwell grass.

The filly will start from barrier 1 for driver Nikita Burton, who handles all three of the Stonewall runners.

While Premier Arden has the trial form and the talent to justify the short odds she will start at, there is a slight query over her ringcraft.

“I do expect her to hold her position out of the gate early.

“Her trials have been quite good. She is a progressive filly who has improved quite a bit this time in.

“Her ringcraft isn’t quite there yet — that might be against her.

“It is her first start, but if she can handle everything she’d be a nice chance.”

Mystic Magic rates the outsider of the Stonewall team, largely because she will have to start from the unruly.

Regan Todd also made his mark at the national yearling sales on Friday.

The trainer purchased several yearlings with leading owners Philip and Glenys Kennard.

He will also turn his attention back to racing at Cromwell on Friday when Now Watch Me will attempt to continue the strong start he has made to his career.

The pacer will start at short odds after winning and running second in his first two starts at Nelson last month.

Now Watch Me will link up with Wilson House in a heat of the Revell Douglas Memorial Series for junior drivers.