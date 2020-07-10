Tweedledee win at Ascot Park a Bond family affair

Lyndon Bond

Hard work paid off for the Bond family at Ascot Park yesterday when Tweedledee burst along the passing lane for a deserved victory.

The Lyndon Bond trained trotter came in to race 5 after putting up solid performances from second row draws in his last two starts.

A smart beginning and driver Samantha Ottley weaving her magic put an end to Tweedledee needing to do any extra work in his races when she secured the 4yr-old a perfect run in the trial that set up his second career win.

"He has just had no luck — this is the first time he has had a decent draw in a while," Bond said.

"We have had to use him up and I think he is a speed horse.

"He got the run today and he deserved a win."

Tweedledee is not the only one that has had to work hard leading in to yesterday’s race.

Bond has juggled a busy season at his day job at the Mataura freezing works with preparing his team of horses.

He put Tweedledee’s success down to his whole family, including wife Amy, pitching in.

"It is a real team effort. Amy and my boy have been helping out."

Bond’s father, former trainer and driver Jimmy, races the son of Superfast Stuart.

He sourced the trotter’s dam, Tyron’s Doctor, from Mike Heenan, who stands his sire.

"Jimmy had a yarn to Mike Heenan and said ‘what are you doing with that mare?’ We ended up getting her and putting her in foal to Superfast Stuart.

"We hadn’t done anything with her for a couple of years, but with this fellow looking all right we put her back in foal to him this year."

Ottley doubled up when she drove Wecandream to win for Ashburton trainer Brent White in race 6.

Aggressive tactics set up an exciting finish and another well-deserved win in yesterday’s feature pace, race 7.

Amore Lancome came in to the 2200m event after running top five placings in every run for trainers Kirstin Barclay and Tank Ellis since she joined their stable in January.

The 5yr-old daughter of former top filly Lancome nabbed a second win for the trainers with a late run along the inner.

"She is just so genuine. She tries her heart out," Barclay said.

The Barclay-Ellis team completed a winning double when Chuckles held on for a tough victory in race 8.

The 4yr-old showed toughness to cling to his lead in the straight after being attacked several times in the running.

Chuckle had let his backers down by failing after starting among the favourites in his previous two starts.

Barclay put the 4yr-old’s turnaround in fortunes down to him being able to settle in front.

Chuckles is a half-brother, by Grinfromeartoear, to Barclay and Ellis’s breakout 3yr-old, Love On The Rocks.