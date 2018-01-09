'We haven't got the money to sustain 52 race venues'

The crowd watches race 2 at Omakau. Photos: Linda Robertson

A leading Dunedin horse trainer says it would be a great shame if small racetracks across Otago were abandoned over nationwide concern tracks are not being properly maintained.

This comes after the thoroughbred racing industry admitted to Radio New Zealand it does not have enough money to maintain all the country's racetracks, but says moves are afoot to address the problems.

It follows earlier criticism from the national horse trainers' association which said small, poorly maintained tracks were to blame for the number of abandoned or postponed racing meets in the last week.

Last week, six race-days were either postponed or abandoned, including meetings in Waikouaiti, Ellerslie and Thames.

Most were cancelled when rain fell on parched tracks, making them slippery and dangerous to horses and jockeys.

The Omakau Races were rescheduled after a malfunctioning sprinkler caused a section of the track to become unsafe.

Leading Otago trainer Brian Anderton, of White Robe Lodge in Wingatui, said it would be a shame if small racetracks in Otago were abandoned.

"I think the small tracks have got their place and they are the backbone of racing in lots of ways," Mr Anderton said.

He said small race meets, including in Cromwell, Kurow, Omakau and Waikouaiti, all had a "good following" and were an important part of the racing calendar.

"Quite often you will see bigger crowds there that what you would at metropolitan tracks

"It's nice to see each club having their day in the sun."

New Zealand Trainers' Association (NZTA) president Tony Pike said New Zealand had too many small, underused tracks, and the industry couldn't afford to keep them up to scratch.

"We've got too many racecourses here in New Zealand to maintain up to a sufficient standard, 52 in total," Mr Pike said.

"Where the horse population is based, is probably where the money needs to be spent. Six or eight of our major racecourses, if we could get them up to international standard would be fantastic long-term," he said.

NZTA Otago sub-branch executive delegate Jim Burns agreed and said there would likely be a need for centralisation across New Zealand, including in Otago.

At present there were far too many cancellations, including a number of meetings at Waikouaiti in the last decade, Mr Burns said.

Thoroughbred Racing chief executive Bernard Saundry said there'd been a lack of investment in the country's 52 racetracks.

Tomorrow club representatives, integrity officers, trainer and jockey representatives will meet to discuss what can be done to fix these issues in the short term.

"I want to make sure our policies and procedures have been followed and are there any learnings that we need to update and learn from what's happened over the last 10 days," he said.

In the longer term there needed to be a venue plan to make sure the investment was centred on the right tracks to ensure racing remained safe and economically viable.

Mr Saundry said while it was too early to say whether the country had too many racecourses, he said funding them all was a "monumental task."

"We haven't got the levels of revenue that we'd like to think we've got, to sustain 52 venues. I've got a view that all our clubs can play an important role whether that's via the community or clubs hosting many race meetings a year in accommodating thousands of horses across both the north and south island and that's a discussion that we want with our clubs, the government and with the New Zealand Racing Board to set up a sustainable model for the future,' he said.

"We haven't got the money to sustain 52 race venues, how we then fix, that I've got to do in a collaborative sense with our clubs, with the government, with the New Zealand Racing Board and our participants."

"I'm not saying, I've got the solution, there are many people around New Zealand that are now calling for much work to be done in this space and the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing is committed to doing that work," he said.

Clubs are funded through revenue from betting at the TAB.

But Mr Saundry said they were hopeful of increasing revenue this year with a new law allowing New Zealand racing to collect levies for customers in Australia who are betting on races in this country, which is expected to bring in an extra $3-$5 million a year.

In addition, the New Zealand Racing Board and the TAB had a plan to increase revenue by growing the number of customers engaged in the racing industry by 5-6% a year and he was confident they would meet that target.

Mr Saundry said that money would be spent on prize money, infrastructure and growing and developing the sport.

