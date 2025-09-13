Williamson to convert pacer to trotter

Phil Williamson. PHOTO: HRNZ

Phil Williamson loves a challenge and now he has a brand new mission.

"I’m really looking forward to it actually," the Oamaru-based Williamson, who is acknowledged as one of the great trainers of trotters with over 800 career successes, said.

His latest project is group-winning 7-year-old Art Major gelding He Aint Fakin.

As a pacer he has had 13 wins from 48 starts across the Tasman.

Now he is in New Zealand to begin the second stage of his racing career, as a trotter.

Williamson was approached by He Aint Fakin’s trainer, Chris Frisby.

"He said the horse was finding it difficult in the higher grades.

" He’s got to race Leap To Fame and co over there and he had shown an inclination to trot so wondered if he could send him over," Williamson said.

On seeing some video of the horse trialling as a squaregaiter Williamson agreed.

"He went great. It was a mobile trot and he is still a work in progress so we’ll just how it goes."

In Australia any horse changing gaits keeps its original rating whereas in New Zealand the horses go back to square one.

"He [Frisby] said ‘it’s better him being a maiden trotter in New Zealand than me having him as a free-for-all trotter in Australia’," Williamson said.

He Aint Fakin has already landed in New Zealand.

"His first test will be the standing start. And he has to be faultless to get his ticket," Williamson said.

"We think it’s worth a try."

All going well, the converted pacer will head to the trials "as soon as we can get him going."

He will have plenty of quality trotters around him.

Williamson’s team is spearheaded by the likes of 2023 Rowe Cup winner Love N The Port, Tarragindi, Empire City and Jimmy Carter — HRNZ.

By Dave Di Somma