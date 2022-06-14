Win early 90th birthday present

Trainer Leonard Stewart poses with the Waimate Cup after stable runner Vague won the feature race at Timaru on Saturday. PHOTO: TAYLER STRONG

Timaru trainer Leonard Stewart, who will turn 90 this week, received the perfect early birthday present when his stable runner Vague won the Waimate Cup on his home track on Sunday.

Given a peach of a ride by northern jockey Lisa Allpress, the 6yr-old daughter of Tobique relished the heavy9 underfoot conditions as she registered her fourth and most significant career victory at her 27th start.

Allpress had Vague tucked in along the rail in midfield early on before sneaking runs along the fence to stake her claim rounding the home bend.

Under a vigorous ride, Vague stuck to her guns doggedly to head off a late run out wide by Miss Tavi to take the victory with Vague’s stablemate Ekstrememiss fighting on well for third.

It was the second win in succession in the race for Stewart, who had produced Take The Deel to win the event in 2021.

"I thought that both of my horses could go well, although I started to worry about the track being too wet for Vague," Stewart said.

"The ride by Lisa won her the race as she picked out a beautiful path along the rails and didn’t cover an inch of extra ground.

"Vague is a mare that has taken a long time to mature and it is only really this season where she has started to fully develop.

"She can handle most tracks and has a good turn of foot as she puts herself in the race and now has the strength to maintain that effort.

"I also thought Ekstrememiss was very brave as she was well out of her grade today.

"She will definitely pick up a win at short notice when she drops back to her right class."

Bred by Ann Corcoran from Grangewilliam Stud, Vague is raced by Pat Collins along with Stewart’s granddaughter, Lacy, and her partner, Aaron Tapper.

— NZ Racing Desk