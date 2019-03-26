Wynne puts knee injury behind her

Showpin and Samantha Wynne beat Our Teddy Boy and Chris Johnson in the Publican's Cup at Wingatui yesterday. PHOTO: JONNY TURNER.

Canterbury rider Samantha Wynne put a horror knee injury behind her when winning the Publican's Cup on Showpin at Wingatui yesterday.

Wynne claimed the 1600m feature in her first day riding at the track where she fell and suffered ligament damage that ruled her out of riding for 10 months.

Although her return was significant, Wynne said she tried to approach it as just another day in the saddle.

"It was just another race day, really. Obviously, I wanted it to go well.

"I was delighted with the result; it just leaves it all in the past.''

Wynne said scoring a feature win for trainers Tony and Lyn Prendergast was special as the trainers had been there for her during her recovery.

"They have really made me part of the family in a way. So, I don't want to stop winning for them.''

Wynne has not taken long to return to winning form after returning to race riding earlier this month.

Yesterday's win backed up her victory with Diorissimo at Riccarton on Saturday.

Her quick success does not mean Wynne will stop working hard to return to the top of the South Island jockey's ranks.

"I am really not happy with myself just yet. I still have a lot of work to do. I would ride out all morning to get race-day rides

"But I definitely am delighted with the way things are going.''

North Island jockey Robbie Hannam showed the Wingatui crowd his class with a brilliant front-running ride to win race 5 on Manhattan Fire.

Hannam launched the John and Karen Parsons-trained galloper for his winning run from well before the home turn and those breakaway tactics reaped the reward.

After the race, Hannam deflected any praise or talk of daring tactics.

Instead, he said he simply rode a sensible race.

"They weren't really daring tactics, because they were not really going hard.

"If you do your times and sectionals I actually had a soft run until about the 800m, when I got him in to the middle of the track.

"I didn't want it to be a sprint home, because he is a big strong horse. So, it was a good run.''

The victory brought up a winning double for the Parsons and Hannam combination, who scored with Final Savings in race 2.

The blue-blood 3yr-old, by Savabeel from Final Touch, finally broke his maiden in his 12th start.

The Parsons stable and Hannam completed a winning treble when they combined to win race 7 with Welcome.

North Island riders claimed five of yesterday's seven races.

Jasmine Fawcett got the North Island riding contingent off to the best possible start in race 1.

Gore galloper Smokem Up was right on target when winning for the group of clay target shooters who race him.

The Ellis Winsloe-trained galloper came with a sustained finish to nail runner-up Road To Redemption on the post.

The victory was the 7yr-old's second for the Double Barrel syndicate, which is made up of Otago and Southland clay target shooters.

An even bigger group of owners was on hand to witness Belle Hope win in a nail-biting finish over runner-up Clara in race 3.

Yesterday's meeting did not produce good fortune for all North Island jockeys.

Transport difficulties meant Dylan Turner missed the winning ride on Belle Hope.

The Steven Prince-trained mare launched a big finish and just got her nose in front on the line to score her fourth career win.

Terry Moseley, who subbed in for Turner, got the best out Belle Hope in her tight finish.

Leah Hemi added to the North Island haul by riding Dreaming Easy to win race 4.